Left Menu

Labour ministry seeks feedback on draft rules on trade unions under IR Code

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday sought public feedback on draft rules for recognition of trade unions and disputes related to those under the Industrial Relations Code 2020. According to the notification, the draft Industrial Relations Central Recognition of Negotiating Union or Negotiating Council and Adjudication of Disputes of Trade Unions Rules, 2021 would be firmed up within 30 days from May 4, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:09 IST
Labour ministry seeks feedback on draft rules on trade unions under IR Code

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday sought public feedback on draft rules for recognition of trade unions and disputes related to those under the Industrial Relations Code 2020. The Industrial Relations Code 2020 was passed by Parliament in the Budget session which concluded in March this year. The various rules under it were finalised but could not be notified yet. According to the notification, the draft Industrial Relations (Central) Recognition of Negotiating Union or Negotiating Council and Adjudication of Disputes of Trade Unions Rules, 2021 would be firmed up within 30 days from May 4, 2020. Once the final rules are notified, these would become law. The rules provide for criteria for recognising a registered trade union of workers as the sole negotiating union of workers. ''Where there is only one registered Trade Union operating in an industrial establishment having its members not less than thirty percent of the total workers employed in the industrial establishment, then, the employer of such industrial establishment shall recognize such Trade Union as sole negotiating union of the workers,'' it said. The rules also provide for the matters on which trade unions will negotiate. These matters include classification of grades and categories of workers; order passed by an employer under the standing orders applicable in the industrial establishment and wages of the workers including their wage period, dearness allowance, bonus, increment, customary concession or privileges, compensatory and other allowances. Besides, the trade unions can negotiate with employers on hours of work of the workers, their rest days, number of working days in a week, rest intervals, working of shifts, leave with wages and holidays; promotion and transfer policy and disciplinary procedures. The unions can also discuss with employers about quarter allotment policy for workers; safety, health and working conditions related standards; such other matter pertaining to conditions of service, terms of employment which are not covered in the foregoing clauses; and any other matter which is agreed between employer of the industrial establishment and negotiating union or council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...

Punjab sees highest single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 deaths, 7,601 new cases

A record single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,601 new cases pushed Punjabs death toll due to the disease to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.The number of active case...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. C...

COVID-19 situation in Assam "a little alarming": Himanta

The COVID-19 situation in Assam is a little alarming with nearly 5,000 positive cases and the highest of 41 deaths reported on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.The state has reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases during the day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021