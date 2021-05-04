Apply online for lockdown e-pass: Noida admin

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can apply online for e-pass for “essential” outdoor movement during the lockdown which has been imposed due to COVID-19, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday.

People can apply for the e-pass using the link rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/epass and they will not be required to go to any government office, the administration said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the lockdown, which has been extended till Thursday morning, has been enforced to break the chain of infection and the e-pass is basically being issued for essential services and activities.

''However, the common public in need of movement for essential work like going to hospitals or for medication can apply for the e-pass online,” Suhas said in a statement. The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state, according to the statement.

Identification documents with picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for online application of the e-pass, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)