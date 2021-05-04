Left Menu

Apply online for lockdown e-pass: Noida admin

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:20 IST
Apply online for lockdown e-pass: Noida admin

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can apply online for e-pass for “essential” outdoor movement during the lockdown which has been imposed due to COVID-19, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday.

People can apply for the e-pass using the link rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/epass and they will not be required to go to any government office, the administration said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the lockdown, which has been extended till Thursday morning, has been enforced to break the chain of infection and the e-pass is basically being issued for essential services and activities.

''However, the common public in need of movement for essential work like going to hospitals or for medication can apply for the e-pass online,” Suhas said in a statement. The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state, according to the statement.

Identification documents with picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for online application of the e-pass, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...

Punjab sees highest single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 deaths, 7,601 new cases

A record single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,601 new cases pushed Punjabs death toll due to the disease to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.The number of active case...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. C...

COVID-19 situation in Assam "a little alarming": Himanta

The COVID-19 situation in Assam is a little alarming with nearly 5,000 positive cases and the highest of 41 deaths reported on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.The state has reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases during the day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021