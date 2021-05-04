COVID-19: Seven more Gujarat towns face curbs, restrictions extended in 29 cities

The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to impose a night curfew and other restrictions in seven more cities of the state and also extended till May 12 the existing lockdown-like restrictions in 29 cities to break the chain of the coronavirus infection.

With this decision, night curfew (from 8 pm to 6 am) and other day-time restrictions will now be in force in 36 cities till May 12. The government on April 27 had announced restrictions and extended night curfew to 29 cities as part of measures to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The curbs on 29 cities were to end on May 5.

At a meeting of a core committee of the government, presided over by chief minister Vijay Rupani, it was decided to impose the night curfew and strict restrictions in seven more cities - Deesa, Ankelashwar, Vapi, Modasa, Radhanpur, Kadi and Visnagar, an official release said.

The strict restrictions in these 36 cities include closure of non-essential shops, restaurants (open for just takeaways), swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks. Main cities of the state like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot are included in the list.

The decision to tighten curbs was taken by Rupani after considering Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines on controlling the spread of the coronavirus, said the official release.

Essential services and factories will continue to operate in these cities, while offices will have to function with a staff strength of 50 per cent, it said.

Other establishments which would remain shut in these cities include beauty parlours, gardens, saloons, gyms, auditoriums and malls, said the release.

While all APMCs (wholesale agri-commodity markets) will also remain shut, only market yards trading in vegetables and fruits will be allowed to function, it said.

All religious places in the state will remain shut for the public, the release said.

The state government has banned religious, social and political gatherings and other public events.

Only 20 persons will be allowed to attend last rites, while the guest limit for marriages is 50, the release said.

Public transport buses across the state would function with 50 per cent passenger capacity, said the release.

In areas excluding these 36 cities, apart from factories and offices (at 50 per cent attendance), shops and other establishments are allowed to open for business but malls, theatres, multiplexes and places of entertainment will remain shut.

Restrictions related to travel in public transport buses and gathering for funerals (maximum 20 people) and weddings (50 guests) have also been imposed in other areas of the state apart from the 36 cities, the release said.

