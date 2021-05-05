Left Menu

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

Updated: 05-05-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:14 IST
Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown
The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain other purposes.

As per an order issued by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, vehicles can travel to and from one's place of residence to Covid testing centres, vaccination centres, airport/railway stations, emergency medical requirements, wedding, funeral/last rites etc.

The government has allowed plying of two-wheelers with the rider only and four-wheelers, auto rickshaws and taxis with the driver plus two passengers in the back seat for the permitted purposes only during the lockdown period from May 5 to 19.

The earlier order had banned the movement of public transport during the lockdown period.

''The city buses service provided by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has also been allowed to operate with a limited number of services to and from airport & railway stations during the lockdown period,'' the order issued on Tuesday said.

The services will be operated with up to the seating capacity of the bus only and no standing passengers are allowed.

The government on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown from May 5 to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state, an official order said.

''The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of persons. Movement of goods and goods carriers will not be affected by the lockdown,'' the chief secretary had said on Sunday.

The weekend shutdown in urban areas will also be in force till May 15, had he said.

Under the shutdown, except for medical outlets and hospitals, everything else remains closed.

Educational institutes, entertainment centres, places of worship, sports complexes, gyms will be closed during the lockdown.

