Left Menu

RBI will deploy all resources for citizens, businesses hit by 2nd COVID-19 wave: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command for citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:35 IST
RBI will deploy all resources for citizens, businesses hit by 2nd COVID-19 wave: Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command for citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave. "RBI will closely monitor the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on macroeconomic and financial conditions. CPI inflation is dubbed to 5.5 per cent in March '21 from 5.0 per cent in February, on the back of a pick-up in food and fuel inflation," Das said while addressing a press conference.

India has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in its second wave, recording over 3 lakh new cases and over 3000 related deaths on a daily basis, thus impacting the country's health care infrastructure as well as the economy. "Localised and targeted containment measures are enabling businesses and households to adapt; hence, effect on aggregate demand is expected to be moderate in comparison to last year," he added.

The RBI Governor also saluted the contribution of health care workers, law enforcement and other frontline workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic selflessly. "From having flattened infections, India today is fighting a ferocious rise in infections and mortalities. India has mounted a valiant defence to ramp up vaccines and medical support; shoring up livelihoods and restoring normalcy in access to workplaces, education and incomes becomes an imperative," said Das.

"Devastating speed of virus has to be matched by swift, wide-ranging, sequenced and well-timed actions which reach out to various sections, including the most vulnerable. "Global economy is showing signs of recovery; activity remains uneven across countries and sectors, clouded by downside risks. IMF has in April '21 revised global growth projections for 2021 to 6 per cent from 5.5 per cent, on the assumption of availability of vaccines by summer of 2021," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow rules, stay disciplined: Amitabh Bachchan urges people amid raging COVID-19 pandemic

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to create awareness and help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the nation, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wedne...

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination.

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination....

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time....

Health News Roundup: Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity; India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequityU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available througho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021