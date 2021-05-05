Left Menu

Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.80 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and advanced by 5 paise to 73.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as investors focused on RBI Governors speech.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.80 against the US dollar, reflecting a rise of 5 paise over its last close.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:50 IST
Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.80 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and advanced by 5 paise to 73.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as investors focused on RBI Governor's speech.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.80 against the US dollar, reflecting a rise of 5 paise over its last close. The local unit also touched a low of 73.86 in initial deals.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.85 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 91.20.

Investors are focusing on the RBI Governor press conference. RBI has been in the process of assessing the exact impact of the COVID second wave, Kshitij Purohit, Lead International Products & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research, said.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI will continue to monitor situation from the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and will deploy all resources. ''We have to marshal our resources for fighting the virus with vigour,'' he said.

The Governor also announced Rs 50,000 crore priority lending by banks for hospitals and oxygen suppliers, among others by March 31, 2022.

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.71 per cent to USD 69.37 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 169.95 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 48,423.46 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.10 points or 0.36 per cent to 14,548.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,772.37 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 199...

Woman jumps on funeral pyre of father, who died of COVID-19; hospitalised with 70 pc burns

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns here after she jumped on the funeral pyre of her father, who died after contracting COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.Damodardas Sharda 73 passed away at a hospital here on T...

SC strikes down Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, terms it unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as unconstitutional, and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservat...

PIL for priority to disabled in vaccination; HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to treat persons with disabilities PWD on priority and make special provisions for vaccinating them against COVID-19 irrespective of their age.A b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021