Hikal inks 10-year multi-product deal with global pharma co for APIs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:57 IST
Life sciences firm Hikal Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a 10-year deal with a global pharmaceutical company for development and supply of a portfolio of niche Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

The company has signed a multi-year contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company. This contract entails the development and supply of a portfolio of niche APIs over a period of 10 years, Hikal said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not reveal the name of the global pharmaceutical firm and the value of the deal.

Hikal said the company and its customer will partner to set up a manufacturing facility to maintain security of supplies for the next 10 years.

Both the companies will jointly invest at its Panoli site in Gujarat to set up a multi-purpose manufacturing asset for manufacturing of these APIs.

Commercial supplies will commence post successful development and plant commercialisation estimated to be in FY 2024 onwards, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

