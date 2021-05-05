Left Menu

Macrotech Developers Q4 sales bookings up 72 pc at Rs 2,013 cr; cuts net debt by Rs 544 cr

Our consolidated net debt reduced by Rs 544 crore, driven by the strong operating performance, the filing said.The company did not provide the net debt number after this reduction. The shares were listed on the stock exchanges in April only.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:19 IST
Realty major Macrotech Developers' sales bookings rose 72 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,013 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal while the company has cut its net debt by Rs 544 crore.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,172 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, informed that the company had pre-sales in the fourth quarter of FY21 totaling to Rs 2,013 crore.

About 57 per cent of the pre-sales were contributed by the mid-income and affordable housing segment.

''We collected Rs 1,991 crore in 4Q, FY21. Our consolidated net debt reduced by Rs 544 crore, driven by the strong operating performance,'' the filing said.

The company did not provide the net debt number after this reduction. It also did not disclose the sales bookings numbers for the full 2020-21 financial year.

Meanwhile, Godrej Properties has reported a record sales bookings of Rs 6,725 crore in the entire last fiscal.

Last month, Macrotech Developers launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 2,500 crore. The shares were listed on the stock exchanges in April only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

