Left Menu

Industrial IoT Predictive Maintenance Platform Nanoprecise Secures Funding from Sensata Technologies

The leading predictive maintenance and reliability platform will use these funds to continue strengthening its solutions offering and expanding its global customer base.EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Nanoprecise, a leading predictive maintenance platform, today announced an investment led by Sensata Technologies, a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers.

PTI | Edmonton | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:51 IST
Industrial IoT Predictive Maintenance Platform Nanoprecise Secures Funding from Sensata Technologies

The leading predictive maintenance and reliability platform will use these funds to continue strengthening its solutions offering and expanding its global customer base.

EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise, a leading predictive maintenance platform, today announced an investment led by Sensata Technologies, a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers. This funding will allow Nanoprecise to continue its rapid pace of growth with the support of Sensata, a global business focused on sensing and data insight.

Founded in 2015 in Edmonton, AB, Canada, Nanoprecise has built a rapidly growing global position in the fast-growing IoT industry. Nanoprecise has created a unique 6in1 IoT sensor named the MachineDoctor™ and this IoT sensor is integrated with advanced analytics software that is driven by ML/AI algorithms providing truly automated predictive and prescriptive maintenance.

Nanoprecise's RotationLF™ analytics software diagnoses machinery in industrial environments, including motors, gearboxes, turbines, and centrifugal compressors, among others. It records the real-time RPM, sound, vibration, temperature, humidity, and other key parameters of the machine to detect anomalies in near real time to predict the remaining useful life (RUL) of the component empowering plant operators or end-users to manage decisions that may cause major damage or unplanned downtime. Nanoprecise has made this technology available in the market in numerous commercial models that allow different organizations to maximize return on investment.

Sensata's investment in Nanoprecise is guided by its strategic growth initiative to expand its Industrial Internet of Things and Machine Health Monitoring (MHM) offerings. ''We see tremendous opportunity to partner with Nanoprecise, a leader in the development of advanced hardware and software to monitor and predict the remaining useful life of our customer's rotary equipment,'' said Naoto Mizuta, Vice President, General Manager, Sensata Industrial. ''We are excited to partner with Nanoprecise to advance its solution and meet our strategic objectives around data insights in the MHM space.'' About Nanoprecise: Nanoprecise is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta and was founded by Sunil Vedula. Nanoprecise has offices in Canada, USA, United Kingdom, and India. Nanoprecise was founded with a strong, simple yet lofty vision of creating end to end integrated systems & models that are able to predict the remaining useful life of any asset in any industry at any point during its lifetime with up to 99% accuracy. We strive to bring cutting edge diagnostic and prognostic solutions to equipment and structural failures of various assets.

www.nanoprecise.io About Sensata: Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503718/Nanoprecise_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BollywoodLife.com crosses 20 million monthly active users mark; sees a growth of 3.2x year on year

New Delhi India, May 5 ANIGrowthxo BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the past one year crossing 20 million monthly active users MAUs in Apr21 from 6.3 million MAUs in ...

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday.India accounts for over 90 of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as ...

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 199...

Woman jumps on funeral pyre of father, who died of COVID-19; hospitalised with 70 pc burns

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns here after she jumped on the funeral pyre of her father, who died after contracting COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.Damodardas Sharda 73 passed away at a hospital here on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021