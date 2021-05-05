Left Menu

One of the world's largest healthcare projects with 5000 NHS-standard clinics and 11 Medicities gets started

Indo UK Clinics (IUCs), an integral part of one of the largest healthcare projects in the world encompassing 5000 clinics and 11 medicities pan-India using NHS expertise, equipment and suppliers gets started with first Indo UK Clinic becoming operational in Ludhiana, Punjab.

IUC. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi/ Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indo UK Clinics (IUCs), an integral part of one of the largest healthcare projects in the world encompassing 5000 clinics and 11 medicities pan-India using NHS expertise, equipment and suppliers gets started with first Indo UK Clinic becoming operational in Ludhiana, Punjab. The objective of setting up 5000 diagnostic centers and clinics is a part of inter-governmental discussions between India and the UK at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) level in 2018. In fact, the ground-breaking of the first Medicity at Nagpur (Maharashtra) is scheduled during Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson's visit to India later this year.

The US-based Commonwealth Fund, a respected global health think-tank has ranked NHS, the British national health system, as the best amidst the healthcare systems in 11 of the most developed countries in the world. According to Dr Ajay Rajan Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, IUIH & IUCs, "During this pandemic, we want to enhance our contribution to the Indian healthcare diagnostic space by setting up 5 Indo UK Clinics this financial year. After the successful launch of first IUC in Ludhiana, we are opening the second IUC in Patiala at an existing Covid Hospital. We want to support the Indian government in delivering diagnostic equipment and services to serve the Indian population during these difficult times."

IUCs offer primary healthcare services, state-of-the-art radiology based diagnostic imaging services, and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled telemedicine services. Wipro-GE has installed the latest CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound equipment at the IUC Ludhiana facility. Advanced pathology diagnostics and pharmacy services will also be available in the immediate future. Dr Rajdeep S. Chhina, COO, MD Radiology and Head IUC Ludhiana, said, "The first IUC and the subsequent one will be set up in 30 days to cater to diagnostic needs in this pandemic. We are partnering with GE Wipro to provide cutting edge technology and with world famous National Health Service in the UK to have the best Standard Operating Protocols and quality."

"We are also relying heavily on technology for big data analytics. Our e-Health and m-Health platforms will facilitate exchange of patients' medical records electronically using telemedicine, tele-radiology, and tele-pathology for diagnostics, etc. It's all about covering the last mile and taking healthcare services down to patient's doorstep," informs Dr Ajay Rajan Gupta. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

