COVID-19 crisis: Harman announces Rs 10 cr contribution to PM Cares Fund

COVID-19 crisis: Harman announces Rs 10 cr contribution to PM Cares FundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:19 IST
Connected car systems, audio, and visual products major, Harman on Wednesday announced contribution of Rs 10 crore to PM Cares to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
The contribution has been made as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in the country, the company said in a statement.
''Keeping in mind our commitment towards the community and our country at large, we are contributing funds to PM Cares in order to aid the governments' endeavor to combat the COVID-19 crisis,'' Harman India Country Manager Prathab Deivanayagham said.
The company had earlier announced that it would cover the cost of vaccination for as many as 8,400 Indian employees and their dependents who are enrolled in the company's medical benefits program.
HARMAN India has partnered with Apollo hospital to provide medical care for its employees, expanded their insurance covers, and is offering financial support for urgent medical situations for its workforce, the statement said.
