BollywoodLife.com crosses 20 million monthly active users mark; sees a growth of 3.2x year on year

BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the past one year crossing 20 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Apr'21 from 6.3 million MAUs in Apr'20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:25 IST
BollywoodLife growth bar. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/Growthxo): BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the past one year crossing 20 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Apr'21 from 6.3 million MAUs in Apr'20. It has emerged as the fastest growing entertainment portals leaving competitors like Pinkvilla, Filmibeat.com, and Desimartini.com way behind in terms of growth and cementing its spot as one of the largest entertainment destinations in the country.

In an endeavour to reach every household, and make entertainment accessible to all, BollywoodLife.com platform has renewed its approach towards content presentation revamping page structures and content mix for multiple categories like video, celeb, movies etc. to provide content that's easily searchable and is presented as per the user's liking. "BollywoodLife.com has always strived to present engaging and original content for its users, and we are thrilled to see this kind of validation in the statistics. As a result of a well-integrated product and editorial strategy we've made content easy to search and easy to consume. Focus on original videos has increased our reach tremendously on social platforms helping build a strong brand," said Zee Digital CEO Rohit Chadda, while commenting on the impressive growth.

In the past year, the video channel of BollywoodLife.com has focussed on covering more exclusives roping in various celebrities which has helped in both increasing reach as well brand-building. Successful initiatives like BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 have also fuelled the brand growth. With stars like Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy, Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi taking home trophies, the digital event was the No.1 trend on Twitter along with unprecedented fan engagement. "This figure of 20 million is just the start of more ambitious plans and strategies ahead. Our growth in Hindi has encouraged us to expand to more languages. We would soon be rolling out our language offerings which shall help us reach entertainment savvy audiences in other parts of the country as well," Rohit Chadda further said.

April 2021 also saw ZEE Digital cross 300 million MAUs for the first time. The growth of 4x in MAUs over the past 2 years has made it one of the fastest growing digital media companies of scale in the World. Recently, ZEE Digital did the largest PWA launch for 13 of its national and regional news brands covering 9 languages to offer seamless news consumption experience to its users. Earlier this year, India.com launched its new mobile site to provide a more immersive experience to users which resulted in tremendous growth for the brand in terms of monthly active users.

