FTSE 100 rises on boost from miners, banks; Croda shines

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, supported by gains in heavyweight mining and banking stocks, while shares of Croda International jumped to the top of the index on announcing business review assessment. Anglo American gained 2.3%, after Citigroup raised its price target.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:50 IST
London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, supported by gains in heavyweight mining and banking stocks, while shares of Croda International jumped to the top of the index on announcing business review assessment. The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with the speciality chemicals group's shares gaining 2.2% after it announced a strategic review of two businesses that cater more to industrial customers as it shifts focus to consumer-care and life-sciences sectors.

Miners provided the biggest boost to the index tracking higher metal prices. Anglo American gained 2.3%, after Citigroup raised its price target. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.3%.

Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox rose 2.5% as it recorded a 6.3% rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter and said paying a dividend in 2021 was a priority, helped by strong growth in the firm's London market and Europe divisions.

