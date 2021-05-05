European stocks rebound after selloff, miners jump
Shares in big UK miners including Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American rose about 2% each as copper prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a tonne, buoyed by optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy. Tech stocks rose 1.4% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session.Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:59 IST
European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as surging commodity prices lifted mining stocks, while the earnings season kept its positive momentum, brightening the mood in the markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% in early trading, with the German DAX jumping 0.9% and UK's FTSE 100 gaining 0.6%. Shares in big UK miners including Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American rose about 2% each as copper prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a tonne, buoyed by optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy.
Tech stocks rose 1.4% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session. Stellantis edged up 0.8% after the carmaker reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue but warned that a global shortage of semiconductors would affect production this quarter more heavily. German fashion house Hugo Boss rose 2.9% as it saw first-quarter sales almost double in mainland China, and its casual business returned to growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pan-European
- China
- Anglo American
- Rio Tinto
- German
- European
- FTSE
ALSO READ
China's President Xi says global governance system should be more equitable, fair
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on China gains but tech worries weigh
China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance
China's Xi calls for fairer world order as rivalry with U.S. deepens
China plans $3 bln supercomputing centre to analyse data from space