Left Menu

Spain's jobless edged down in April as COVID restrictions eased

The number of jobless people in Spain ticked lower for the second month in a row in April, government data showed on Wednesday as a gradual easing of pandemic measures started injecting a bit of dynamism into the struggling economy. Data from the Labour Ministry showed the number of people registering as jobless slipped by 0.99% in April from a month earlier, leaving some 3.91 million people out of work.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:09 IST
Spain's jobless edged down in April as COVID restrictions eased

The number of jobless people in Spain ticked lower for the second month in a row in April, government data showed on Wednesday as a gradual easing of pandemic measures started injecting a bit of dynamism into the struggling economy.

Data from the Labour Ministry showed the number of people registering as jobless slipped by 0.99% in April from a month earlier, leaving some 3.91 million people out of work. "The data shows a positive trend in a context still marked by high uncertainty," the ministry said.

Unemployment had risen steadily from September to February as authorities slapped restrictions on movement and socialising to curb a third wave of coronavirus infections. But case numbers have ebbed since Spain's vaccination campaign gathered pace, allowing the removal of the toughest measures and relieving some pressure on the labour market.

The number of people supported by Spain's ERTE government furlough programme fell by 36,621 from March to 638,238 people, down more than 75% from last April's peak of 3.6 million. Still, underscoring that a full recovery remains a distant prospect, social-security data showed Spain lost nearly 10,000 jobs in the past month on a seasonally adjusted basis, as job creation in the industry and construction sectors was offset by a decline in services.

Last week, Spain posted a slight contraction in first-quarter economic output and recently cut its growth forecast for 2021 to 6.5%, although the Bank of Spain expects a rebound in the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coe gives stamp of approval to Tokyo Olympic test event

Sebastian Coe, the head of the world governing body of track and field, said a half-marathon test event run in Japans northern city of Sapporo on Wednesday made him confident that the Olympic marathon can be held successfully in the city wh...

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

Indias entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday. Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 131 p.m.Unfazed Australia PM stays firm on ban on flights from India, says it is working.131 p.m.Roads empty, marketplaces shut as 14-...

Uttar Pradesh floats tenders for purchase of 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Uttar Pradesh government has floated global e-tenders to procure 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from licensed manufacturers, an official said here on Wednesday.Online short term global e-tenders have been invited from licensed manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021