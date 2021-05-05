Saharanpur's Binni Goel beats 11,291 school students to win Edufront CodeFest, India's biggest tech contest for schools

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/TechGig): India's biggest tech contest for school students concluded recently with the felicitation of Saharanpur-based Santa Maria School's Binni Goel as the winner of this 80-day long competition. She clinched the winner's title in the competition in which 11,291 students from 3,000+ schools across India participated.

Meerut City Public School's Namit Jain and Lilawati Vidya Mandir's Nikunj Gupta secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively. Additionally, 10 more students were awarded the consolation prizes. Delhi's Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School and Guru Teg Bahadur Public School were recognised for most encouraging participation at the contest. All the winners were felicitated in a glitzy virtual ceremony attended by 700+ school principals, educators and academicians.

Leading digital learning and assessment platform - Edufront had announced Edufront CodeFest in December 2020, in association with TechGig. Edufront CodeFest aimed to assess the technology quotient and coding skills of school students. Edufront has been at the forefront of aiding school education by providing end-to-end infrastructure and software to students. It was in the news earlier for groundbreaking work with under-served school students in Maharashtra.

Taking their vision of digitalising education forward, Edufront wanted to highlight the critical need for tech skills for education continuity among the school students amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Edufront CodeFest comprised two phases: first, a tech quiz to gauge the tech quotient; and second, a coding contest where students could submit their coding projects. From the total 11,291 entries, only about 11 per cent (1,200 precisely) cleared the first round. The second round had 516 coding submissions - a fantastic count considering the age of participants! Edufront CodeFest had invited coding projects in 50+ programming languages, however, most entries were submitted in Core Java, followed by Python.

All the complete entries were scrutinised based on their overall performance in both rounds, and the top 15 were declared as winners. It was a nail-biting contest to the finale as most entries had a difference of barely a few points. The winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 2.75 Lakh and merit certificates. Talking about CodeFest, Shantanu Jha, Co-Founder of Edufronts said, "We are delighted to see the engagement of our young leaders of tomorrow at this CodeFest. Learning programming and coding help us connect the dots in more precise and innovative ways than any other platform at a young age. Edufront wishes these winners a future of creativity and innovation and the schools that participated in this CodeFest to continuously embrace newer technologies to help young students who are the future of our great nation. We are proud that this CodeFest set a new benchmark in both the number of students engaged and the results delivered and we thank TechGig to make this journey possible. We congratulate Binni Goel for leading the winning team and look forward to their successful journeys in achieving their aspirations and goals to all of them."

Commenting on the conclusion of Edufront CodeFest, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig and TimesJobs, "I'm thrilled to see the zealous participation at this amazing contest considering the age and experience level of the participants. All the 11,291 participants here represent the growing tribe of young tech wizards eager to make their mark in the world of technology." Here is the complete list of the winners:

Top winners: Winner: Binni Goel - Class 10 at Santa Maria School

First Runner-up: Namit Jain - Class 12 at Meerut City Public School Second Runner-up: Nikunj Gupta - Class 12 at Lilawati Vidya Mandir

Top schools for participation: First: Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School

Second: Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Consolation prizes:

Akshat Chowdhary Faiz Ahmed

Divyam Parhwal Murtaza Jambughodawala

Suhana Kapoor Rishabh Gupta

Smit Verma Anush Agrawal

Samarth Verma Abhey Kumar

This story is provided by TechGig. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TechGig)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)