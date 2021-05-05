Left Menu

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2021

Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 17022020 1095 Thu, 16022023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02032020 1094 Wed, 01032023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09032020 1093 Tue, 07032023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18032020 1094 Fri, 17032023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:21 IST
Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,99,081.26 3.19 0.01-5.35 I. Call Money 11,661.32 3.19 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,71,075.80 3.18 2.92-3.41 III. Market Repo 1,15,268.14 3.21 0.01-3.45 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,076.00 3.47 3.38-5.35 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 330.85 3.27 2.65-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 176.50 - 3.00-3.40 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 140.00 3.15 3.15-3.15 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 925.00 3.45 3.43-3.49 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Tue, 04/05/2021 1 Wed, 05/05/2021 4,57,681.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Tue, 04/05/2021 1 Wed, 05/05/2021 143.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,57,538.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 23/04/2021 14 Fri, 07/05/2021 2,00,017.00 3.47 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsÄ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 13,202.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -1,04,732.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,62,270.94 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 04/05/2021 5,29,040.87 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 07/05/2021 5,38,082.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 04/05/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 09/04/2021 7,12,322.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

Ä As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020 and Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coe gives stamp of approval to Tokyo Olympic test event

Sebastian Coe, the head of the world governing body of track and field, said a half-marathon test event run in Japans northern city of Sapporo on Wednesday made him confident that the Olympic marathon can be held successfully in the city wh...

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

Indias entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday. Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 131 p.m.Unfazed Australia PM stays firm on ban on flights from India, says it is working.131 p.m.Roads empty, marketplaces shut as 14-...

Uttar Pradesh floats tenders for purchase of 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Uttar Pradesh government has floated global e-tenders to procure 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from licensed manufacturers, an official said here on Wednesday.Online short term global e-tenders have been invited from licensed manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021