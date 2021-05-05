Cadila extends tenure of joint venture with Bayer Pte

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said it has inked a pact to extend the tenure of a joint venture with Bayer Pte ltd for two months to explore possibilities of further collaboration.

The company has signed an agreement to extend the tenure of the joint venture with a Bayer Group firm for a period of two months, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The companies had entered into an agreement on January 28, 2011 for the joint venture, pursuant to which a company was formed to carry on with the business of marketing of pharmaceutical products, it added.

Cadila shares were trading 6.54 per cent up at Rs 606.55 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)