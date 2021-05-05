Germany, France, Spain reach general agreement over fighter jet - source

Germany, France, Spain reach general agreement over fighter jet - sourceReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:49 IST
Germany, France and Spain have reached a general agreement over the next steps in the development of a joint fighter jet, a German defence source said, with details to be hammered out by mid-May. Participants in the programme will put together a list of intellectual property rights in the future jet by mid May, spelling out which will be open for use by everyone and which will remain with specific companies, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra are involved in the scheme to start replacing France's Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040, with the next step of development expected to cost 2.5 billion euros ($3.00 billion) in total. ($1 = 0.8340 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi unlikely to visit Portugal, France next month, may join EU summit virtually
Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French ambassador after violent anti-France protests
Germany's Merkel says very concerned about Navalny's health
Germany's Laschet wins clear CDU backing to run as chancellor candidate
Germany awaits final verdict on battle to lead Merkel's bloc