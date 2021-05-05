Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar hits highest in over two weeks in wake of rates chatter

The dollar hit its highest in over two weeks on Wednesday, extending a rally as chatter about the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates and a sell-off in tech stocks soured risk sentiment to the benefit of the safe-haven currency.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:49 IST
FOREX-Dollar hits highest in over two weeks in wake of rates chatter

The dollar hit its highest in over two weeks on Wednesday, extending a rally as chatter about the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates and a sell-off in tech stocks soured risk sentiment to the benefit of the safe-haven currency. The dollar's bounce on Tuesday put pressure on the euro, which dropped once again below the $1.20 mark on Wednesday and breached important chart support in the $1.1995/1.2000 area. It hit its lowest against the buck in over two weeks, down 0.2% on the day.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, rose as high as 91.436, its highest since April 19. The bounce was partly sparked by comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating.

Yellen later downplayed their importance, but even the slightest mention of U.S. tightening has an outsized impact in markets that have become so dependent on monetary stimulus. The effect was apparent in large-cap tech stocks, which suffered hefty losses overnight, dragging the Nasdaq down 1.88%.

"The markets may be tempted to do some ‘yellen and screaming’ after last night’s episode, following the apparent hawkish comments by the U.S. Treasury secretary and the subsequent backtracking," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole. "All that said, the comments do highlight that there is now an ongoing debate among the U.S. officials about the need to curb the Fed’s ultra-aggressive monetary stimulus."

So far, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has argued the labour market is still far short of where it needs to be to start talking of tapering asset buying. That position could be tested on Friday should the April payrolls report be as strong as some are suggesting. The median forecast is for a rise of 978,000, but estimates stretch as high as 2.1 million.

Three more Fed officials are speaking later on Wednesday providing the opportunity for further market-moving comments. Westpac analysts pointed to expectations for a blockbuster payrolls number as a factor helping the dollar build a base.

"The Fed’s more influential dovish core will have the last word, but that won’t stop more hawkish regional Fed presidents from producing the odd tapering headline," they said in a note, adding the dollar index's uptrend could go as far as 92 if payrolls beat the lofty expectations. Europe's reopening and pick up in the pace of vaccinations could limit the dollar's gains, they wrote.

Trading was limited in Asia with Japan and China on holiday, but the New Zealand dollar blipped higher to $0.7170 when local jobs data proved strong than expected. The U.S. dollar inched higher against the yen to 109.41 and again needs to break resistance at 109.61 to encourage more speculative bids.

Sterling traded flat at $1.3895 a day ahead of the Bank of England meeting, where it is expected by some to announce a tapering of its bond-buying programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Google for Education transformation reports now available globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the countrys coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours. The WHO said in its wee...

Myanmar's anti-junta unity government says forms defence force

Myanmars National Unity Government, set up by opponents of army rule, said on Wednesday it had formed a peoples defence force to protect its supporters from military attacks and violence instigated by the junta.Since the military seized pow...

Militants attack oil wells in Iraq's north, production unaffected - sources

Militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, killing at least one policeman and setting off fires, the oil ministry said.Industry sources said the attack had not affect...

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

Indias entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday. Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021