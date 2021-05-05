Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:51 IST
COVID restrictions continue in J-K, normal life remains disrupted
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Normal life remained affected in many areas in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with the imposition of the lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

"Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed in many districts of the UT in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government,'' the officials said.

They said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir valley and in Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of the Jammu division.

Security forces put barricades on roads at many places here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people, they added.

The officials said while the restrictions are being implemented strictly, essential and emergency services are allowed.

The officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across the valley, while public transport was off the roads.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am on Thursday.

However, the authorities in other districts of the valley also ordered the extension in the restrictions till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

