Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh floats tenders for purchase of 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Uttar Pradesh government has floated global e-tenders to procure 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from licensed manufacturers, an official said here on Wednesday.Online short term global e-tenders have been invited from licensed manufacturers for supply of 40 million doses of Covid vaccine, an officials of the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited UPMSCL said.He said the tender will be governed as per guidelines of the government of India.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh floats tenders for purchase of 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has floated global e-tenders to procure 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from licensed manufacturers, an official said here on Wednesday.

''Online short term global e-tenders have been invited from licensed manufacturers for supply of 40 million doses of Covid vaccine,'' an official of the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) said.

He said the tender will be governed as per guidelines of the government of India. The tender can be downloaded on May 7 and the last date of the online submission of the tender documents is May 21, he added. After taking a decision to administer the COVID vaccine to all above 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 29 had decided to float global tenders to purchase four-five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

''For carrying vaccination effectively, state government has decided to float global tenders. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccines each. Besides them a global tender should be floated to purchase 4-5 crore vaccines. This should be taken forward,'' Adityanath had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

73-yr-old Australian stuck in Bengaluru sues Morrison govt for ban on flights from India

A 73-year-old Australian, who is stranded in India since March last year, has filed a lawsuit before a Sydney court against the federal government for banning flights from India and threatening to prosecute those attempting to enter the cou...

Thirteen deaths at Chengalpattu GH in TN: Officials deny oxygen shortage

As many as 13 people died at a Government Hospital near here in a span of 24 hours, with their relatives alleging shortage of oxygen, a charge stoutly denied by officials on Wednesday.The death of the 13, aged 40 to 85, in quick succession ...

COVID-19: Odisha dispatched 306 tankers with 5598 MT medical oxygen to states

As India witnesses an oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID-19, Odisha has provided as many as 306 tankers containing 5598.692 metric tonnes MT medical oxygen to various states across the country, said Odisha police on Wednesday. A to...

Safex Chemicals acquires Mumbai-based Shogun Organics

Safex Chemicals India Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based chemical maker Shogun Organics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will provide Safex a platform to backward integrate the agrochemical technical segment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021