Left Menu

European stocks bounce as earnings, data spur recovery hopes

European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, helped by gains in commodity and banking stocks, while optimism about a strong earnings season and a speedy economic recovery dominated the markets.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:08 IST
European stocks bounce as earnings, data spur recovery hopes

European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, helped by gains in commodity and banking stocks, while optimism about a strong earnings season and a speedy economic recovery dominated the markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3%, wiping out almost all of its 1.4% loss on Tuesday, with the German DAX jumping 1.3% and UK's FTSE 100 gaining 1.1%.

Big UK miners, including Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American, rose about 3% each as copper prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a tonne, buoyed by optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy. Euro zone business activity accelerated in April as the bloc's dominant services industry shrugged off renewed lockdowns and returned to growth, a survey showed.

European tech stocks rose 1.8% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session. Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as investors pulled out of fast-growing companies such as Apple and Amazon amid concerns over rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report.

"Yesterday's sell-off in equities is a reminder that valuations in markets are tight," Unicredit analysts said in a note. They, however, pointed out that earnings season continued to be supportive of risk appetite. German logistics company Deutsche Post rose 2.6% on raising its operating profit forecast for 2021, while Danish shipping company Maersk was up 3.4% after it said it was expecting an "exceptionally strong" performance in the first quarter to continue for the rest of the year.

European earnings are now expected to surge 83.1% in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, up from last week's forecast of 71.3% growth. Stellantis rallied 2.7% after the carmaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue but warned that a global shortage of semiconductors would affect production this quarter more heavily.

Auto stocks lagged their cyclical counterparts, rising only 0.3%, as Daimler slipped after Japan's Nissan Motor said it was selling its roughly 1.5% stake in the German carmaker. German fashion house Hugo Boss rose 4.2% as it saw first-quarter sales almost double in mainland China, and its casual business returned to growth.

Delivery Hero fell 3.8% as former owners of Woowa Brothers sold shares worth about 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the online takeaway food company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

73-yr-old Australian stuck in Bengaluru sues Morrison govt for ban on flights from India

A 73-year-old Australian, who is stranded in India since March last year, has filed a lawsuit before a Sydney court against the federal government for banning flights from India and threatening to prosecute those attempting to enter the cou...

Thirteen deaths at Chengalpattu GH in TN: Officials deny oxygen shortage

As many as 13 people died at a Government Hospital near here in a span of 24 hours, with their relatives alleging shortage of oxygen, a charge stoutly denied by officials on Wednesday.The death of the 13, aged 40 to 85, in quick succession ...

COVID-19: Odisha dispatched 306 tankers with 5598 MT medical oxygen to states

As India witnesses an oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID-19, Odisha has provided as many as 306 tankers containing 5598.692 metric tonnes MT medical oxygen to various states across the country, said Odisha police on Wednesday. A to...

Safex Chemicals acquires Mumbai-based Shogun Organics

Safex Chemicals India Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based chemical maker Shogun Organics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will provide Safex a platform to backward integrate the agrochemical technical segment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021