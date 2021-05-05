Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 42 to Rs 69,691 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 42, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 69,691 per kg in 8,985 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

However, globally silver was trading 0.27 per cent lower at USD 26.49 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)