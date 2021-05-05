Left Menu

I-T refunds worth Rs 15,438 cr issued in 1 month

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 15,438 crore to 11.73 lakh taxpayers in one month this fiscal.Of this personal income tax refunds worth Rs 5,047 crore has been issued in over 11.51 lakh cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:45 IST
I-T refunds worth Rs 15,438 cr issued in 1 month

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 15,438 crore to 11.73 lakh taxpayers in one month this fiscal.

Of this personal income tax refunds worth Rs 5,047 crore has been issued in over 11.51 lakh cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs 10,392 crore have been issued to 21,487 taxpayers.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 15,438 crore to more than 11.73 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 3rd May, 2021,'' the Income tax department tweeted.

The I-T department did not specify for which financial year the refunds pertain to. In the previous fiscal which ended on March 31, 2021, the department had issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

The refunds issued in 2020-21 fiscal are 43.2 per cent higher than Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20 fiscal, which ended March 31, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-As COVID-19 sweeps rural India, sick struggle to access healthcare

Disease overwhelms rural health services Shortages of beds, staff, mean long journeys to hospital Some villagers resorting to quacks, home remedies By Anuradha Nagaraj and Roli SrivastavaCHENNAIMUMBAI, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W...

Delhi records 311 COVID-19 deaths, over 20,000 cases with positivity rate of 26.37 per cent: Health bulletin.

Delhi records 311 COVID-19 deaths, over 20,000 cases with positivity rate of 26.37 per cent Health bulletin....

RBI announces loan recast for individuals, small biz; fresh lending to vaccine makers, hospitals

RBI on Wednesday allowed certain individual and small borrowers more time to repay debt and allowed banks to give priority loans to vaccine makers, hospitals and COVID-related health infrastructure as it announced support measures to cushio...

Poland offers to buy J&J shots from Denmark

Poland has offered to buy Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, after Copenhagen excluded the shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to blood clots.Some central Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021