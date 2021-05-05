Left Menu

The Walt Disney Company, Star India pledge Rs 50 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts

The Walt Disney Company and Star India on Wednesday pledged a financial support of Rs 50 crore for Indias ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.The proceeds will be utilised to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, a statement said.We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:52 IST
The Walt Disney Company and Star India on Wednesday pledged a financial support of Rs 50 crore for India's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

The proceeds will be utilised to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, a statement said.

''We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against COVID-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing Rs 50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives,'' K Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India said.

''This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India,'' Madhavan added.

The company will also continue supporting relief efforts through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts programme, wherein for employee donations to pre-approved charitable organisations, the company matches the amount.

This is in addition to Rs 28 crore that The Walt Disney Company and Star India contributed towards COVID-19 relief in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

