SpiceJet's freighter arm airlifts 3,100 oxygen concentrators from Beijing

Budget carrier SpiceJets freighter arm on Wednesday airlifted 3,100 oxygen concentrators from Beijing. The airline used its B767 and A330 wide-body aircraft to airlift these concentrators from Beijing, with the first consignment arriving in New Delhi at 9.10 am on Wednesday and the second one scheduled to arrive later in the afternoon, SpiceJet said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier SpiceJet's freighter arm on Wednesday airlifted 3,100 oxygen concentrators from Beijing. The airline used its B767 and A330 wide-body aircraft to airlift these concentrators from Beijing, with the first consignment arriving in New Delhi at 9.10 am on Wednesday and the second one scheduled to arrive later in the afternoon, SpiceJet said. The airline has airlifted more than 9,950 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh had recently said that his company was looking at bringing about 20,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe to meet the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country. These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations. With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonne of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

