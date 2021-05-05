Left Menu

US birth rate falls to its lowest since 1979 as pandemic-led stress rises

Birth rate in the United States fell 4% in 2020 to about 3.6 million babies, its sixth consecutive annual decline and the lowest since 1979, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics. The CDC did not attribute the overall decline to the pandemic, but experts have predicted that pandemic-led reasons including anxiety will hit the country's birth rate.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:11 IST
US birth rate falls to its lowest since 1979 as pandemic-led stress rises

Americans had the lowest number of babies in more than four decades, mirroring a slump in European birth rates, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced more people to take care of sick family members or deal with job losses. Birth rate in the United States fell 4% in 2020 to about 3.6 million babies, its sixth consecutive annual decline and the lowest since 1979, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics.

The CDC did not attribute the overall decline to the pandemic, but experts have predicted that pandemic-led reasons including anxiety will hit the country's birth rate. In general, U.S. fertility rates have continued to fall over the years as women marry late and delay motherhood especially in years when the economy has slowed.

Older data https://www.prb.org/usrecessionandbirthrate from Population Reference Bureau (PRB), a nonprofit statistics collector, showed that the U.S. birth rate reached an all-time low in 1936 following the 1929 stock market crash. Later, through the 1970s, birth rates took a hit again in the wake of big social changes including the landmark Roe v. Wade https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roe_v._Wade#:~:text=Roe%20v.%20Wade%2C%20410%20U.S.,abortion%20without%20excessive%20government%20restriction legal case on abortion.

In December 2020, Brookings Institute said in a report that it anticipates around 300,000 fewer births in the United States in 2021. Many European countries have also seen a decline in births, and demographics experts have forecast a baby bust across the continent this year.

For instance, births in Italy in December - nine months after the country went into Europe's first lockdown - plunged 22%, data showed. Big corporations such as Reckitt, Nestle and Danone have posted a drop in sales of baby formula, partly blaming declining birth rates as well.

CDC said United States' general fertility rate, which measures the number of births per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44 declined by 4%. This provisional data is based on 99.87% of all birth records registered and processed last year by the National Center for Health Statistics as of Feb. 11, 2021, according to CDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is Facebook's oversight board?

Facebooks oversight board on Wednesday will announce its decision on whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trumps suspension from the platform.Here are some key facts about how the board works WHAT DOES THE OVERSIGHT BOARD REVIEWTh...

Citi announces addl Rs 200 cr aid for COVID relief efforts in India, Wells Fargo to donate USD 3 mn

American banking major Citibank on Wednesday committed an additional Rs 200 crore to support COVID-19 relief measures in India.The Rs 200 crore amount will be spent over the next three financial years, and a sum of Rs 75 crore will be alloc...

Blue Origin to begin space tourism ticket sales Wednesday

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos rocket company, is poised to open up ticket sales on Wednesday for suborbital sightseeing trips on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment as U.S. firms strive toward a new era of private commercial...

Offices in Bengal should operate with 50 per cent workforce: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Offices in Bengal should operate with 50 per cent workforce CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021