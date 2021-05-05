Left Menu

After 242 years it's goodbye, last Debenhams to close on May 15

While it has struggled for years, the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns pushed it over the edge. Having already announced 52 store closures up to May 8, Debenhams said on Wednesday its remaining 49 stores would close on either May 12 or May 15.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:24 IST
After 242 years it's goodbye, last Debenhams to close on May 15

British department store retailer Debenhams will permanently close its remaining stores on May 15, bringing the curtain down on 242 years of trading.

Debenhams, founded in London in 1778, started a liquidation process in December, dealing a hammer blow to Britain's retail sector. While it has struggled for years, the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns pushed it over the edge.

Having already announced 52 store closures up to May 8, Debenhams said on Wednesday its remaining 49 stores would close on either May 12 or May 15. Closures on May 15 will include stores in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Swansea.

Debenhams has been holding closing down sales, offering up to 80% off fashion and homewares. "Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242 year history," Debenhams said.

"We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street." While Debenhams physical presence in the UK will die, the brand will live on.

In January, online fashion retailer Boohoo purchased the Debenhams brand out of administration for 55 million pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise as growth stocks bounce, economic data eyed

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as growth stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while investors awaited data on private jobs growth and service sector activity in April.Megacap technology-related c...

Germany to hike 2030 CO2 emissions reduction target to 65%

Germany is planning more ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, aiming for a cut of 65 by 2030 and 88 by 2040, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.Under the new targets, Germany will also aim for nearly net zero emissions b...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...

EXCLUSIVE-Lilly hit by staff accusations, FDA scrutiny at COVID drug factories

Eli Lilly Co employees have accused a factory executive of altering documents required by government regulators in an effort to downplay serious quality control problems at the U.S. plant producing the drugmakers COVID-19 treatment, accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021