SRF posts 96 pc hike in Q4 PAT to Rs 381 crore

Industrial and specialty intermediates manufacturer SRF Ltd on Wednesday reported 96 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 381 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 194 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:26 IST
The company exports products to more than 75 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Industrial and specialty intermediates manufacturer SRF Ltd on Wednesday reported 96 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 381 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 194 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest and tax increased by 73 per cent from Rs 332 crore Q4 FY20 to Rs 575 crore in Q4 FY21.

The consolidated revenue grew by 40 per cent from Rs 1,858 crore to Rs 2,608 crore in the same period. "The company has had an excellent quarter all around with specialty chemicals and packaging films businesses performing exceedingly well," said Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram.

"While I remain reasonably optimistic of the year ahead, we are seeing some disruptions at our workplace emanating from the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak," he said in a statement. SRF said its chemicals business reported an increase of 31 per cent in segment revenue from Rs 882 crore to Rs 1,153 crore during Q4 FY21.

The packaging films business reported an increase of 63 per cent from Rs 601 crore to 980 crore while technical textiles business reported an increase of 26 per cent in revenue from Rs 317 crore to Rs 401 crore. SRF's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics. (ANI)

