Cottonseed oil futures fall on weak trend in spot market

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined Rs 22 to Rs 2,477 per quintal in the futures trade, as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for the May delivery fell Rs 22, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 2,477 per quintal with an open interest of 69,190 lots.

