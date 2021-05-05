Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 39 to Rs 6,005 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher 0.65 per cent, or Rs 39, to Rs 6,005 per five quintal with an open interest of 18,305 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

