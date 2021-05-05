Left Menu

Spain expects 69.5 bln euros from EU rescue funds in next three years

That is around half of the total 140 billion euros package allocated to Spain. Thanks in part to the stimulus, which will be directed to finance large projects and recapitalize companies, Spain expects economic output to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, Calvino said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:53 IST
Spain expects 69.5 bln euros from EU rescue funds in next three years
Image Credit: Flickr

Spain expects to receive 69.5 billion euros ($83.46 billion)from European Union rescue funds in the next three years, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday in a news conference to explain how the funds will be used. That is around half of the total 140 billion euros package allocated to Spain.

Thanks in part to the stimulus, which will be directed to finance large projects and recapitalize companies, Spain expects economic output to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, Calvino said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to hold fresh general election on July 11 - president

Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on July 11, after a third and final attempt to form a government following April 4 polls that led to a fragmented parliament failed, President Rumen Radev said on Wednesday. Outgoing Prime Mi...

President Ramaphosa to outline details of COVID-19 vaccination programme

President Cyril Ramaphosa will use his reply to questions in the National Assembly, to provide an update on progress with the countrys COVID-19 vaccination programme.The President will outline details of the countrys vaccination programme f...

France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

France has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms.Seas Minister Annick Girardin said she was disgus...

US STOCKS-Futures rise as growth stocks bounce, economic data eyed

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as growth stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while investors awaited data on private jobs growth and service sector activity in April.Megacap technology-related c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021