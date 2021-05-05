Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB seizes pseudoephedrine hidden in consignment of kitchen appliances

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here seized 2 kg of pseudoephedrine from a parcel of kitchen appliances meant to be couriered to Australia, an official said on Wednesday. In another operation, the NCB on Monday nabbed a 62-year-old man with 70 gm of heroin at Vasai Road railway station, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:54 IST
Mumbai: NCB seizes pseudoephedrine hidden in consignment of kitchen appliances

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here seized 2 kg of pseudoephedrine from a parcel of kitchen appliances meant to be couriered to Australia, an official said on Wednesday. The NCB's zonal unit on Monday raided a courier company's office in the western suburb of Andheri and recovered the drug from a consignment of kitchen appliances, which was booked from Nagpur and was heading to Australia, the official said.

A team of NCB officials has been dispatched to hunt for the sender of the parcel, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

Pseudoephedrine is a stimulant also known for shrinking swollen nasal mucous membranes and is used as a decongestant.

The drug is used in the making of psychotropic substances such as amphetamines and methamphetamines. In another operation, the NCB on Monday nabbed a 62-year-old man with 70 gm of heroin at Vasai Road railway station, an official said. The team intercepted one Abdul Wahid, who was travelling from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh to Panvel, Navi Mumbai in a special train, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to hold fresh general election on July 11 - president

Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on July 11, after a third and final attempt to form a government following April 4 polls that led to a fragmented parliament failed, President Rumen Radev said on Wednesday. Outgoing Prime Mi...

President Ramaphosa to outline details of COVID-19 vaccination programme

President Cyril Ramaphosa will use his reply to questions in the National Assembly, to provide an update on progress with the countrys COVID-19 vaccination programme.The President will outline details of the countrys vaccination programme f...

France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

France has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms.Seas Minister Annick Girardin said she was disgus...

US STOCKS-Futures rise as growth stocks bounce, economic data eyed

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as growth stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while investors awaited data on private jobs growth and service sector activity in April.Megacap technology-related c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021