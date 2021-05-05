Mumbai: NCB seizes pseudoephedrine hidden in consignment of kitchen appliances

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here seized 2 kg of pseudoephedrine from a parcel of kitchen appliances meant to be couriered to Australia, an official said on Wednesday. The NCB's zonal unit on Monday raided a courier company's office in the western suburb of Andheri and recovered the drug from a consignment of kitchen appliances, which was booked from Nagpur and was heading to Australia, the official said.

A team of NCB officials has been dispatched to hunt for the sender of the parcel, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

Pseudoephedrine is a stimulant also known for shrinking swollen nasal mucous membranes and is used as a decongestant.

The drug is used in the making of psychotropic substances such as amphetamines and methamphetamines. In another operation, the NCB on Monday nabbed a 62-year-old man with 70 gm of heroin at Vasai Road railway station, an official said. The team intercepted one Abdul Wahid, who was travelling from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh to Panvel, Navi Mumbai in a special train, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)