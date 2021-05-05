Left Menu

Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:04 IST
Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as homebound consumers shopped more for groceries and other essentials online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to C$11.87 billion ($9.67 billion) in the first quarter from C$11.80 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of C$11.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.2277 Canadian dollars)

