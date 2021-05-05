Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as homebound consumers shopped more for groceries and other essentials online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to C$11.87 billion ($9.67 billion) in the first quarter from C$11.80 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of C$11.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.2277 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)