Philippines widens travel ban to keep out Indian coronavirus variant

The Philippines will ban the entry of travelers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from May 7 to May 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the president's office said on Wednesday.

Travelers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, would be barred from entering, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum.

