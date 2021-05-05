Philippines widens travel ban to keep out Indian coronavirus variant

Philippines widens travel ban to keep out Indian coronavirus variantReuters | Manila | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:20 IST
The Philippines will ban the entry of travelers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from May 7 to May 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the president's office said on Wednesday.
Travelers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, would be barred from entering, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
