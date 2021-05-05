Left Menu

Online sales boom helps Loblaw beat estimates for quarterly revenue, profit

Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, as homebound consumers shopped more for groceries and other essentials online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for essential products and groceries surged during lockdowns and other virus-related restrictions that included limiting store capacity and temporarily curbing sale of non-essential products in parts of Canada during the first three months of the year, pushing consumers to stockpile.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:27 IST
Demand for essential products and groceries surged during lockdowns and other virus-related restrictions that included limiting store capacity and temporarily curbing sale of non-essential products in parts of Canada during the first three months of the year, pushing consumers to stockpile. Online sales more than doubled in the quarter for the Canadian retailer.

Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$313 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 27 from C$240 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Loblaw earned C$1.13 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 87 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose to C$11.87 billion ($9.67 billion) in the first quarter from C$11.80 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of C$11.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.2277 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

