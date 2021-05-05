Guv announces 2nd tranche under G-SAP of Rs 35k cr; g-sec yields soften

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced to acquire government securities worth Rs 35,000 crore under a previously announced programme, sending the 10-year government bond yield below the 6 per cent mark.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is now focusing on “increasingly channelising its liquidity operations to support growth impulses, especially at the grass-root level”.

This will be the second consecutive month when the RBI will be acquiring government securities (G-sec) under the Government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP), after it had bought the government bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore on April 15.

“…the G-SAP is contributing to softening of G-sec yields which in turn contributes to the softening of the corporate bond yields and the private sector borrowing in the market,” Das said.

It can be noted that the market looks at such acquisition - which was termed as a move akin to the quantitative easing ushered by the US in times of crisis - very favourably that results in the softening of yields.

The lower yields on g-sec also help the government, which has announced to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore in FY22, lower the cost of its borrowings. The RBI had said that it will be acquiring Rs 1 lakh crore of bonds in FY22.

Das said the first auction under G-SAP 1.0 conducted on April 15 elicited an enthusiastic response as reflected in the bid-cover ratio of 4.1, and added that it has “engendered a softening bias in G-sec yields” which has continued since then.

“Given this positive response from the market, it has been decided that the second purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20, 2021,” he added.

The announcement led to the softening of the yields on benchmark 10-year bond to below the 6 per cent mark. The bond, which opened at over 6 per cent on Wednesday, was trading at 5.99 per cent at 1215 hrs, after going down to 5.976 per cent intra-day following the announcement. The benchmark 10-year bond, which traded at 5.93 per cent (on an average) during April 2020-January 2021, spiked to 6.25 per cent on March 10, 2021, before coming down again. In sync with G-Sec yields, corporate bond yields also hardened across issuers and rating categories in the recent period.

Radhika Rao, an economist at Singaporean lender DBS, said the second tranche of the G-SAP will help to push risk-free yields down, while Axis Asset Management Company's co-head of fixed income Devang Shah said the move will keep long-term bond yields under check and can lead to small tactical rallies.

Das said domestic financial conditions remain easy on abundant and surplus system liquidity and the average daily net liquidity absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) was at Rs 5.8 lakh crore in April 2021.

After announcing the programme for the first time in April, Das had said that the G-SAP is different from the regular Open Market Operations (OMOs) that the RBI conducts.

''It has a distinct character, in the sense that for the first time we are giving out a particular quantum of bond purchase in the secondary market. Within this particular quarter, we will be suitably depending on the evolving situation and will be announcing auctions from time to time,'' he said.

Deputy Governor Michael Patra had said that for the first time the RBI is committing its balance sheet to the conduct of monetary policy.

''When we are unchanged on the policy rate, we need an instrument to run monetary policy. In the past, all our actions were to move the interest rates up and down and ensure that proper transmission happens across the market spectrum. This time we are being more explicit,” he had said.

