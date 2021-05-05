Left Menu

Normal monsoon should help contain food price pressures, says Das

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:37 IST
Normal monsoon should help contain food price pressures, says Das

Despite admitting to price pressures both from food items and input prices, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday hoped that a normal Southwest monsoon will have a ''soothing impact'' on inflation pressures and ruled out any wide variations in medium-term inflation forecast from what was given in April.

In an unscheduled address earlier in the day amidst the raging pandemic, Das said the overall outlook for the economy is highly uncertain and is clouded with downside risks. He offered a slew of relief and liquidity measures to individuals and small businesses apart from a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity window to the healthcare sector.

Noting that retail inflation edged up to 5.5 per cent in March 2021 from 5 per cent in February on the back of a pick-up in food as well as fuel inflation while core inflation remained elevated, he said inflation trajectory over the rest of the year will be shaped by the pandemic infections and the impact of localised containment measures on supply chains and logistics.

''But even at this time, in the run up to the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet that will analyse various incoming data which are being monitored by the RBI on a real-time basis, we don't expect any broad variation in our April inflation projection instead we will have to wait for the next MPC statement due in the first week of June,'' the governor said.

Explaining why he is sticking to the April forecast, Das said high-frequency food prices data for April from the department of consumer affairs suggests further softening of prices of cereals and key vegetables while price pressures in pulses and edible oils remain and so was the price of petrol and diesel which moderated in April.

But what is more worrisome is the persistence in core inflationary pressures and also the uptick in wholesale inflation as reflected in manufacturing and services PMIs along with rising WPI inflation show a persistence of input price pressure.

The May 12 release of the National Statistics Office will throw more light on inflation developments in April, he said.

''Going forward, a normal Southwest monsoon, as forecast by the IMD, should help contain food price pressures, especially in cereals and pulses and help sustain rural demand and overall output in FY22 while also having a soothing impact on inflation pressures. The build-up in input price pressures across sectors, driven in part by elevated global commodity prices, remains a concern, though,'' Das said.

The governor also stressed on the need to help shore up livelihoods and restore normalcy in access to workplaces, education and incomes, and promised to do whatever it takes to achieve that as it did in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

''As in the past, the Reserve Bank will continue to monitor the emerging situation and deploy all resources and instruments at its command in the service of the nation, especially for our citizens, business entities and institutions beleaguered by the second wave.

''The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions has to be matched by swift-footed and wide-ranging actions that are calibrated, sequenced and well-timed so as reach out to various sections of society and business, right down to the smallest and the most vulnerable,'' Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany looks to loosening lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall

Parts of Germany are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases fell nationwide on Wednesday, though infection rates remain high in some of the 16 federal states. Confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany rose o...

Pakistan seeks easing of 'tough conditions' on $6 bln IMF loan - minister

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to try to ease tough conditions on a 6 bln loan, recently appointed finance minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday. The targets they have given us, that is tough... We have tal...

EU approval for China investment deal hinges on broader ties - trade chief

EU ratification of the new investment deal with China depends on their wider relations, the blocs trade chief said on Wednesday, dismissing Beijing sanctions against European lawmakers as unacceptable.The technical work is ongoing to prepar...

Global task force of CEOs of 40 US companies launch immediate aid to India

A newly created global task force of CEOs of top American 40 companies on Wednesday announced an effort to provide massive COVID-19 emergency relief material, including 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators, to India in its figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021