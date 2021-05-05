Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 282% to Rs 233.95 cr

Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building, and divesting them into separate listed entities.The shares of the company closed at Rs 1,267.85 apiece on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:43 IST
Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 282% to Rs 233.95 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported 282.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.95 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company of Rs 61.21 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter was at Rs 13,688.95 crore as compared with Rs 13,698.09 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''I am pleased with the results Adani Enterprises has delivered. Despite the challenges our nation and our people have faced over the past year, we have remained true to the philosophy of Atmanirbharta in every business that AEL incubates.

The executional success we have been able to achieve in expanding into roads, water, airports, and data centers augurs well for the Adani Group and our shareholders. In addition, our exciting businesses related to solar manufacturing, mining and airports are excellent examples of the Adani Group's ability to execute and deliver on the commitments we make to the markets,'' Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

The company further said in the statement that on the consolidated basis during the fourth quarter the company's PAT ( Profit Before Tax) attributable to owners (before exceptional item) increased to almost seven times at Rs 413 crore vs Rs 61 crore due to higher EBIDTA ( earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

''The profit for Q4 FY'21 was impacted by the one-time exceptional loss of Rs 179 crore,'' the statement said.

On the operational highlights for the fourth quarter, the company said that the solar manufacturing volume increased by 95 per cent to 376 MW.

The company said that its board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21 subject to approval of the shareholders Adani Enterprises Ltd is the flagship company of Adani Group. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building, and divesting them into separate listed entities.

The shares of the company closed at Rs 1,267.85 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany looks to loosening lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall

Parts of Germany are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases fell nationwide on Wednesday, though infection rates remain high in some of the 16 federal states. Confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany rose o...

Pakistan seeks easing of 'tough conditions' on $6 bln IMF loan - minister

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to try to ease tough conditions on a 6 bln loan, recently appointed finance minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday. The targets they have given us, that is tough... We have tal...

EU approval for China investment deal hinges on broader ties - trade chief

EU ratification of the new investment deal with China depends on their wider relations, the blocs trade chief said on Wednesday, dismissing Beijing sanctions against European lawmakers as unacceptable.The technical work is ongoing to prepar...

Global task force of CEOs of 40 US companies launch immediate aid to India

A newly created global task force of CEOs of top American 40 companies on Wednesday announced an effort to provide massive COVID-19 emergency relief material, including 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators, to India in its figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021