Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal officer for this work by the state government, it said.

"The Central government has decided to grant exemption in IGST to facilitate import free of cost for Covid relief by a state government or any entity, relief agency or statutory body authorized in this regard by any state government. The state government decided to drive the maximum impact of this administrative initiative and to ensure the seamless flow of assistance to mitigate suffering during the pandemic, the statement said.

The nodal officer would issue the authorization certificate for import of Covid relief items after verification of certificate of registration of the organization, invoice/purchase bill, packing list, cargo details and declaration of the donor, the statement said.

It asked those concerned to email their applications to didci@maharashtra.gov.in.

The goods can be imported free of cost and authorized to distribute free anywhere in India. The importer shall, before clearance of goods from the Customs produce a certificate from the nodal authorities that the goods are meant for free distribution for Covid relief.

"The importer should produce to the nodal officer within six months from the date of import a statement containing details of goods imported and distributed free of cost with the supporting documentary evidence," it said.

