Estonia's c. bank sees risk of property market rising too fast

Estonia's real estate market risks rising too quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and savings built up during lockdowns are released, the country's central bank said on Wednesday, adding it would tighten lending requirements if necessary. Estonia and its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Latvia went through a lending boom after joining the European Union in 2004, which culminated in their economies sinking around 15% in 2009.

"The central bank does not currently see any major problems in the real estate market, but looking forward the risks will increase of real estate prices starting to rise fast," it said in the statement. It said it would tighten the requirements for housing loans "if real estate prices should start to rise very rapidly and household debt levels do so together with them".

But it said the banking sector in Estonia was strong, profitable and well-capitalised.

