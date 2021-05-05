Left Menu

Malaysia imposes restrictions in capital as virus cases rise

Malaysia has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the country reporting 3,744 new cases on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia will also ban entry of nationals from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, on top of a ban on Indian citizens.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:22 IST
Malaysia imposes restrictions in capital as virus cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix.com

Malaysia on Wednesday imposed movement restrictions in the capital Kuala Lumpur due to a rising number of COVID-19 infections, adding to lockdowns that have been implemented across the country. The capital will be subjected to some lockdown measures from Friday for two weeks, including a ban on social activities, dining indoors, and inter-district travel, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.

Several parts of the surrounding Selangor state, Malaysia's richest region, will also go into lockdown later this week. Malaysia has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the country reporting 3,744 new cases on Wednesday. It has now seen a total of 424,376 cases.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac shots. On Wednesday, it launched a parallel inoculation program for people who volunteered to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine amid public fears over its safety. This month, Malaysia also detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India.

It has banned flights to and from India and prohibited travelers from any Indian destination from entering the country to help prevent the spread of the new variant. On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia will also ban entry of nationals from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, on top of a ban on Indian citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's Labor Department rescinds Trump-era rule affecting gig workers

President Joe Bidens Labor Department on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act FLSA....

United Airlines starts online fundraising campaign for Covid-affected people in India

The US-based United Airlines Wednesday said it has started an online fundraising campaign for Indians affected by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.Customers can donate to the airlines relief partners Airlink, Americares, Global Givin...

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infectionThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the n...

N.Korea says COVID-19 vaccines are 'no panacea', warns of lengthy battle

North Koreas state media warned of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus and said vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be no universal panacea. The country has not officially confirmed any infections, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021