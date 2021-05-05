Kenya reports COVID-19 variant detected in India - health ministry

Kenya reports COVID-19 variant detected in India - health ministryReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:43 IST
A variant of COVID-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, the health ministry said on Wednesday, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda.
The health ministry last week said Kenya was suspending flights to and from India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
