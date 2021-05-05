Left Menu

Kenya reports COVID-19 variant detected in India - health ministry

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A variant of COVID-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, the health ministry said on Wednesday, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda.

The health ministry last week said Kenya was suspending flights to and from India.

