Rupee snaps 2-day winning run on stronger dollar, forex outflows

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak and closed 6 paise lower at 73.91 against the US currency on Wednesday due to forex outflows and a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

Gains in Indian equities and the COVID relief steps announced by the RBI on Wednesday restricted the rupee's fall.

The dollar rose to a two-week high in global markets after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested a rate hike to stop the US economy from overheating.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, the rupee fell in line with Asian currencies amid stronger dollar.

However, the rupee manages to recoup some of intra-day losses after the RBI announced new loan relief measures along with liquidity support.

''Market focus will remain on vaccination progress and forward USDINR premium movement,'' Parmar said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened higher at 73.80, but failed to maintain the gains and fell to 74.04 before ending at 73.91, a loss of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.85 against the American currency. The domestic currency had gained 24 paise in the previous two days.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 91.30.

The RBI on Wednesday allowed certain individual and small borrowers more time to repay debt and allowed banks to give priority loans to vaccine makers, hospitals and COVID-related health infrastructure as it announced support measures to cushion the pandemic's blow to the economy.

The loan recast of up to two years will be available to individuals and small and medium enterprises that did not restructure their loans in 2020 and were classified as standard accounts till March 2021, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Das said the RBI will continue to monitor situation from the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and will deploy all resources. ''We have to marshal our resources for fighting the virus with vigour,'' he said.

The governor announced Rs 50,000 crore priority lending by banks for hospitals and oxygen suppliers, among others by March 31, 2022.

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex settled 424.04 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 48,677.55, while the NSE Nifty closed 121.35 points or 0.84 per cent higher at 14,617.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,772.37 crore, as per exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.36 per cent to USD 69.82 per barrel.

''The spot is hovering around 74 zone, the COVID related worries are keeping it afloat. But the influential dovish cover is putting pressure on the spot,'' said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further noted that ''all eyes are on the US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data and it is anticipated to show the US economy adding 950K jobs in April, a better data may establish an uptrend in USDINR spot.

''So up until then, we expect USDINR spot to continue trading sideways in between 73.50 and 74.25.'' PTI DRR MR

