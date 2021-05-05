Left Menu

U.S. trade chief encouraged by European 'signals' over aircraft subsidies

Tai said Washington's decision to suspend tariffs imposed as a result of World Trade Organization rulings - a move matched by the EU and Britain - reflected the "seriousness" of the drive to settle the longstanding row about government aid provided to U.S. planemaker Boeing and Europe's Airbus. "Our sense of motivation is being received across the Atlantic," Tai told an online event hosted by the Financial Times.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:04 IST
U.S. trade chief encouraged by European 'signals' over aircraft subsidies
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she was encouraged by her conversations with European officials about ending a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies, and both sides were serious about reaching an agreement. Tai said Washington's decision to suspend tariffs imposed as a result of World Trade Organization rulings - a move matched by the EU and Britain - reflected the "seriousness" of the drive to settle the longstanding row about government aid provided to U.S. planemaker Boeing and Europe's Airbus.

"Our sense of motivation is being received across the Atlantic," Tai told an online event hosted by the Financial Times. "I am getting signals back that there's a serious motivation and intent on the other side. Let's see what we're able to accomplish." Tai said resolving the issue would be important for the future of ties between the United States and European Union, which are also at odds over tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Senior British and EU officials have recently expressed hope that the issue could be settled in coming months. Liz Truss, trade minister of Britain which is party to the talks as a former EU member and maker of Airbus components, told Reuters she expects the trade dispute to be resolved by July when the freeze on tit-for-tat tariffs expires.

The parties agreed in March to suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods such as Scotch whisky for four months to give negotiations in the long-running row a chance. Truss said the two sides were working on the details of a draft text of an agreement, with the negotiations focused on "subsidy disciplines" in the aerospace industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; Black teenager on trial for murder in topical drama "Monster" and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theatersWalt Disney Cos Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pan...

Nepal's Oli govt loses majority support after Maoist party withdraws support

Nepals embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government on Wednesday lost majority support in the House of Representatives after the CPN Maoist Center led by Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda officially withdrew support to it.The party subm...

Health News Roundup: India approves Roche/Regeneron drug for COVID-19; India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.India approves RocheRegeneron drug for COVID-19Indian regulators have given emergency use authorization for an antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron to treat COVID-19, R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021