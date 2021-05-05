QPS to invest GBP 10mn, create 100 new jobs in UK

QPS, a card issuance and processing platform, on Wednesday announced expansion in the UK market and said it will invest 10 million pounds (about Rs 102.7 crore) and create 100 new jobs.

Vinay Kalantri, founder and CEO of QPS, said expanding its business operations to the UK establishes the company as one of the fastest-growing fintech companies from India.

''We are the latest entrant in this highly competitive and fast-growing ecosystem and have managed to scale our operations by purely focusing on technology disruption. We believe in innovating our technology-based solutions as per the actual needs of the users, rather than developing solutions on the existing technology,” he said in a statement.

The company will invest GBP 10 million and create 100 new jobs, including several high-skilled positions in the tech and fintech industry.

Kalantri said the UK is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world, and is ideal for QPS to showcase its technological prowess.

''We truly believe that technology could be the defining factor that would enable us to capture 20 per cent of the card-issuing market within the first two years. We are also looking at clocking up revenues to the tune of GBP 100 million in the next three years by targeting the overall BFS industry of the UK,'' he added.

Incorporated in February 2019, the company is headquartered in Mumbai and has a back-office stationed in Chennai. It has a team of 20 members based in India and one member based out of Dubai.

