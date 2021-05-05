US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on growth stocks bounce, strong ADP data

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 1.3% in premarket trading. Value stocks, that stand to benefit more from economic recovery, also gained, with oil major Chevron Corp adding 1.1%, lender Goldman Sachs Group Inc up 0.3% and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc gaining 0.5%.

"The reopening optimism is back driving the markets today, with investors realizing that the sell-off yesterday was probably a bit overdone," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index in London. The S&P 500 value index has risen 15.1% so far in the year, while its growth counterpart is up 7.1%.

A rally that pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week has hit a snag as investors try to find the balance between improving economic data, strong earnings along with unprecedented fiscal stimulus and whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she sees no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth.

The initial comments made by Yellen deepened a sell-off in tech stocks on Tuesday, as investors worried higher rates would weigh on valuations of growth companies. "I think there is the thought in the market that rate hike will be coming, but it's still not quite on the radar just yet. Powell has worked very hard to drum that message home," City Index's Cincotta said.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19. A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is due Friday.

Also on the radar is the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index, which is expected to show a slight rise in April from March. At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 75 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.58%.

Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc rose 4.6% after it surprised Wall Street with significantly lower losses than expected. Rival Uber Technologies Inc is set to report earnings after markets close on Wednesday.

T-Mobile US Inc gained 2% as it raised its full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)