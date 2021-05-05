TEMA joins hands with ICCC; to promote Make in India, investment, manufacturing

Left Menu

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) has signed a pact with Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) to jointly promote 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat', and facilitate investment and manufacturing in areas such as telecom and ICT, according to a statement. TEMA will come on board as a partner organisation for CONNEXT 2021 – ICCC's 10 days-10 states virtual trade mission to India from June 11-25, 2021. ''Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce partners with TEMA to promote AtmaNirbhar Bharat, Make in India, investment and manufacturing,'' the statement said. TEMA Chairman Emeritus N K Goyal said the association will work closely with ICCC to offer programs in diverse spheres such as cyber security, new technologies, railway telecom VSS technologies, education in new technologies, educational programs, and 6G cooperation program. ''Our focus will also be to jointly promote AtmaNirbhar Bharat, Make in India, investment and manufacturing in telecom, ICT, railways, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, video surveillance, smart cities,'' he added. TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said the two sides look forward to opportunities in areas such as satellite communication, safe cyber technologies, trusted telecom products, next generation telecom and information and communications technology (ICT).

The memorandum of understanding would pave the way for both the organisations to cooperate on a series of mutually beneficial areas. These include working together to identify and explore business opportunities between the two organisations; bilateral economic, technical and business opportunities between Canada and India; promote direct company-to-company linkages and promotions between ICCC and TEMA business members; offer forum for networking, exchanging ideas and information and advancing the interests of both the bodies. ''The collaboration will have a major impact on bilateral ties and both the organisations will work to facilitate and expedite the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Canada and India, which is being negotiated for nearly a decade,'' Vikas Sharma, Director, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) - ICCC, said.

