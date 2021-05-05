MG Motor commences COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has started COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees.

The vaccination drive is being extended to all the direct contractual employees as well, the automaker said in a statement.

The company has partnered with relevant authorities at its Gurugram and Halol facilities as well as its regional offices to conduct the free vaccination drive for employees at its facilities, it added.

The vaccination offered by the company is voluntary and it is encouraging all its employees to undergo the vaccination, the maker of Hector SUV said.

''Good start. On the 'Vaccination day 1' in our plant, we covered 400 of our team members! Well done Team and thanks to local medical authorities!'' MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said in a tweet. The company has shut its manufacturing unit at Halol in Gujarat for seven days, from April 29 to May 5, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)